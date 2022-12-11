Synthetix Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $482.04 million and $15.25 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00011327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.53 or 0.05530501 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00507178 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.35 or 0.30315531 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,807,882 coins and its circulating supply is 248,044,172 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
