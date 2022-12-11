Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 207,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,817,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.