Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

