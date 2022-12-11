Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

TER opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

