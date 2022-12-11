Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 1.3 %
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
