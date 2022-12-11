Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.3 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

