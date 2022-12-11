Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

