Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

