Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.