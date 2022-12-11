Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,460 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.