Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,680 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $426.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

