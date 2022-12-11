Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,224 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 140.4% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

RNR opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

