Tellor Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Tellor has a market cap of $32.01 million and $4.79 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.76 or 0.00080154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars.
