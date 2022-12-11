Telsey Advisory Group Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $125.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

