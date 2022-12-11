Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of TERRF stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.