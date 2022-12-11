TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Achieves $237.15 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $237.15 million and $24.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00078629 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00058170 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009928 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025701 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,873,843 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,194,904 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
