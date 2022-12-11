Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is National Pension Service’s 8th Largest Position

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Tesla worth $766,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02. The company has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

