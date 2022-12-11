Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

