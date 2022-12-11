The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.98. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

