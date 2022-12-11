The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 469,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,523. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

