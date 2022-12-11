The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $236.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.99 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.