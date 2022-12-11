The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $147,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 410,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.