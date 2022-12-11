Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.83 billion-$18.83 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRYIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Toray Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toray Industries stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

See Also

