TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $757.39 million and approximately $29.57 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $949.53 or 0.05530501 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506808 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.07 or 0.30293425 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 757,813,886 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
