TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires 22,101 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.33% of Eneti worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NETI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.81.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

NETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Eneti Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

