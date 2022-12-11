TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $483.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

