TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. TTEC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

TTEC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 70,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

