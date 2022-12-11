Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

