UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.95. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

