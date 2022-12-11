UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.95. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.