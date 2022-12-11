Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $67.61 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,153.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00636574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00254359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056885 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2178714 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $738,860.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.