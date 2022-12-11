Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0064

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $393,485.79 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umee has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00510535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.97 or 0.30249456 BTC.

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

