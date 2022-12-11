Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.