Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Umicore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.
Umicore Company Profile
