Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

