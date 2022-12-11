UNIUM Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $102.42 million and $884.98 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $35.22 or 0.00204902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00510535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.97 or 0.30249456 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.42219149 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $838.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.