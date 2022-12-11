UNIUM (UNM) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $104.93 million and $926.84 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNIUM has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.08 or 0.00210464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.94935919 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $947.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.