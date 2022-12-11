Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.8 %

UHS stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 501,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 273.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 270,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

