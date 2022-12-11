Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,148 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Universal Technical Institute

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

