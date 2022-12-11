Unizen Trading Up 5.9% This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and $23,942.68 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $936.67 or 0.05457982 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00512207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.06 or 0.30348518 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

