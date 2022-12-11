UpHealth (UPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

UpHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of UpHealth

About UpHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in UpHealth by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UpHealth by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UpHealth by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.