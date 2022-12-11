UpHealth (UPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.
Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
