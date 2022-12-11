Utrust Trading Up 0.7% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $50.09 million and $3.23 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

