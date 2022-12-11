Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

