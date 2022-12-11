Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $129,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.