Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $871,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

