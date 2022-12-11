Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,512,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,479,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,805,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $361.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.