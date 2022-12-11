Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Cut by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

