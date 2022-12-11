Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 6% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $31,446.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,157.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00449517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00871560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00112432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00638849 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00254758 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,640,710 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

