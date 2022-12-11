Virco Mfg. (VIRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.
Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.88. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
