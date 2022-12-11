Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of VVNT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.