Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Raised to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of VVNT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

