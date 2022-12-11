Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market cap of £23.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,445.83.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
