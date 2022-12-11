Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €45.40 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($47.79) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ETR:VNA opened at €23.37 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.60 and its 200-day moving average is €26.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($54.00).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

