Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.65 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.73 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.